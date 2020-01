Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Jordan Jenson and Matt Laridean of Mauston are parents of a baby girl, Madison Fleur Laridean, born Jan. 15, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 ΒΌ inches. Maternal grandmother is Lynn Jensen of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Denise and Dave Laridean of Mauston.