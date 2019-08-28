Stephanie Mathewson and Stuart Forsythe of Tomah are the parents of a baby girl, MaeLee Jayde Forsythe, born Aug. 18, 2019, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches.
Breaking
BIRTH
Stephanie Mathewson and Stuart Forsythe of Tomah are the parents of a baby girl, MaeLee Jayde Forsythe, born Aug. 18, 2019, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.