Amara Brandt and Jake Maresch of New Lisbon are the parents of a baby boy, Maxwell Paul Maresch, born April 25, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 18 inches. Maternal grandparents are Shelley and Todd Brandt of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Deb and Paul Maresch of Mauston.