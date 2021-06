Sarah Kasten and Ezekiel Couper of Wisconsin Dells are the parents of a baby boy, Michael David Couper, born May 25, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandmother is Nancy Riley of Fond Du Lac. Paternal grandfather is David Couper of Blue Mound.