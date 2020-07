Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Emily and Tyler Docken of Necedah are the parents of a baby boy, Rhett John Docken, born July 20, 2020, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 8 pounds and 15 ounce. Maternal grandparents are Violet and Patrick Moore of Necedah. Paternal grandparents are Karla and Scott Docken of Adams.