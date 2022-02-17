Selena Albiter and Wesley Magin of Friendship, are the parents of a baby boy, Weston Michael Magin, born Feb. 3, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 10 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 21 ¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are Carol and Cesar Albiter of Adams. Paternal grandparents are Dawn and Darin Magin of Menomonee Falls.
BIRTH
BIRTH: Weston Michael Magin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Busses celebrate 70 years
Schwantes celebrate 70 years
Harlyn Ross
Andrea and Christopher Bires of Necedah, are the parents of a baby boy, Tarcisius James Bires, born Jan. 19, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Cente…