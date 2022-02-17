 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIRTH

BIRTH: Weston Michael Magin

Selena Albiter and Wesley Magin of Friendship, are the parents of a baby boy, Weston Michael Magin, born Feb. 3, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 10 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 21 ¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are Carol and Cesar Albiter of Adams. Paternal grandparents are Dawn and Darin Magin of Menomonee Falls.

