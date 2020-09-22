 Skip to main content
BIRTHDAY: Gyr turns 80
BIRTHDAY

BIRTHDAY: Gyr turns 80

Dick Gyr

Dick Gyr of Portage, will celebrate his 80th birthday on Sept. 25, 2020, at a family dinner with his wife, Sheila and son, Rick.

Dick Gyr

