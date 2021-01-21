BIRTHDAY: Hinkley turns 101

Elizabeth "Betty" Rowena Hinkley, born Jan. 18, 1920, celebrated her 101st birthday at Heritage House of Portage Assisted Living. She was the third child born in her family and was happily married to Norman Hinkley on Jan. 3, 1943. Betty states that she and her husband "Hink" had a beautiful family. She always looks on the positive side of life and is happy to be alive. Betty`s secret to living a long life is never giving up. She had two older brothers and she learned to be tough. She played ball, climbed trees and everything else boys do. Betty is not afraid to face life with gusto.