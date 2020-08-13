You have permission to edit this article.
BIRTHDAY: Huebner turns 85
BIRTHDAY: Huebner turns 85

Janet Huebner (Nunu) of Portage, will celebrate her 85th birthday on Friday Aug. 14, 2020, with her family, including her son Matt and his wife Jessica and her granddaughters, Margaret and Siena.

Janet Huebner

Huebner

