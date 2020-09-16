 Skip to main content
BIRTHDAY: Jensen turns 90
Merle Jensen

Happy 90th Birthday Merle

Merle Jensen of New Lisbon will be celebrating his 90th Birthday on Sept., 20, 2020.

