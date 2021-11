Ethel Genevieve (Hartt) Machkovch will celebrate her 100th birthday on Nov. 28, 2021. She was born in 1921, in the town of Calamus, and she graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1941. She married Herbert Machkovch in 1944, and was blessed with two children, Kathy Clark pf Beaver Dam, and Cyndi Fuller of Boise, Idaho. Her family has grown to include spouses, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.