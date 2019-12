Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Lincoln Nehls celebrates his second birthday on Dec. 20, 2019. He is the son of Jacob Nehls and Kim Richards. He has a big sister, Aliyah Richards. Grandparents are Dennis Richards and the late Janet Richards of Portage, the late William Nehls, and Joseph and Eileen Weyh of Baraboo.