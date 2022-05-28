BIRTHDAY: Pache turns 100

Virginia Pache of Portage, will celebrate her 100th birthday on May 29, 2022. Virginia and her husband Daniel farmed on the Arlington Prairie where they raised four children, Duane, Sharon, Harlan, and Danene.

Virginia raised layer hens and marketed eggs while Daniel maintained the dairy herd and cash cropped the fertile soil of the farm. She also worked for Harold Fisk at the Owl’s Nest for a number of years. Virginia lived in Pacific Township until three years ago when she moved to Aspirus in Portage.