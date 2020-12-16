 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIRTHDAY: Pagel turns 2
BIRTHDAY

BIRTHDAY: Pagel turns 2

{{featured_button_text}}
Iclyn Pagel

Iclyn Pagel celebrated her second birthday on Dec. 4, 2020. Her parents are Heather Schmidt and Jeff Pagel of Baraboo. Her big brother is Malachi Pagel, big sisters are Vada and Novalei Pagel. Grandparents are Scott and Hanna Schmidt of Mauston, Jodi Wrend of Illinois, and Melvin and Linda Pagel of North Freedom. Great-grandparents are Lee and Kay Gosda of Portage, Pat and Annie Walsh of Mauston, Janet Miller of Mauston and Joan Leidig of Reedsburg, and late Great-great-grandma Lillian Gosda of Janesville.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News