BIRTHDAY: Pagel turns 1

Iclyn Pagel celebrated her first birthday on Dec. 4, 2019. Her parents are Heather Schmidt and Jeff Pagel of Baraboo. Her big brother is Malachi Pagel, big sisters are Vada and Novalei Pagel. Grandparents are Scott and Hanna Schmidt of Mauston, Jodi Wrend of Illinois, and Melvin and Linda Pagel of North Freedom. Great-grandparents are Lee and Kay Gosda of Portage, Pat and Annie Walsh of Mauston, Janet Miller of Mauston and Joan Leidig of Reedsburg, and great-great-grandma Lillian Gosda of Janesville.

