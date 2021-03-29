BIRTHDAY: Parker turns 100

Margery (Shale) Parker will celebrate her 100th birthday on March 31, 2021, at the home she shares with her son, Shale, and his wife in San Pedro, California.

She was born in a farmhouse outside of North Freedom and attended the country school nearby for grades 1-8. She then attended Baraboo schools and graduated in 1938 as valedictorian of her class. She attended University of Wisconsin-Madison as an honor student and as a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

She lived in many places from New York City to Honolulu, but has resided in California for more than 60 years. She and her husband Karl were happily married for 61 years before his death in 2014, making their living purchasing and renovating apartment houses in the Los Angeles area. She often returned to Wisconsin to visit her father and mother, William and Margaret Shale, and other family members living nearby.

Her daughter Margaret, twin to brother Shale, is married to Peter Schyvinch and lives in rural Reedsburg. She has been blessed with five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Allegra (Shale) Zick is her remaining sibling who continues to own the farmhouse where Margery was born.