BIRTHDAY: Thompson celebrates 102 years

Roy Thompson was born on December 12, 1918, in Portage. His family moved to Kansas when he was a young boy. After the depression hit, his family moved back to Portage where he finished high school. He entered the Air Force in 1940 and was honorably discharged in 1945. His chosen occupation was as a mechanical engineer and he worked for the Mueller Company in Decatur, Illinois, as a cost engineer.

He has been married three times and has one son. He had "three good marriages” and has “had a very good life,” said Thompson. When asked if he had any Words of Wisdom to share with future generations, he said, "Get a good education and you will go far."

He resides at Heritage House of Portage Assisted Living.