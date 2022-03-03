 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIRTHDAY: Weber turns 90

Bonnie Weber

Bonnie (Nickel) Weber celebrated her 90th birthday on Feb. 6, 2022, with family and lifelong friends. She was born and raised in the Wisconsin Dells area and is the mother of five, grandmother of eight, and great-grandmother of eight.

