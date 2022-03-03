BIRTHDAY: Weber turns 90

Bonnie Weber
Bonnie (Nickel) Weber celebrated her 90th birthday on Feb. 6, 2022, with family and lifelong friends. She was born and raised in the Wisconsin Dells area and is the mother of five, grandmother of eight, and great-grandmother of eight.
Bonnie Weber
Bonnie (Nickel) Weber celebrated her 90th birthday on Feb. 6, 2022, with family and lifelong friends. She was born and raised in the Wisconsin Dells area and is the mother of five, grandmother of eight, and great-grandmother of eight.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.