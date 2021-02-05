Pearl Limberg is celebrating her 100th birthday. Born in Janesville, Wisconsin on Feb. 5, 1921, she moved to Beaver Dam when she was in the third grade and became a lifelong resident.

Pearl was married to Robert Limberg for 76 years and was blessed with five amazing children: Bobby, LouAnn, Darwin, Gary and Kathy. Her family, which has grown to include spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, wishes her much love as she celebrates this incredible milestone.

