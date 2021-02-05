 Skip to main content
100th Birthday
100th Birthday

Pearl Limberg is celebrating her 100th birthday. Born in Janesville, Wisconsin on Feb. 5, 1921, she moved to Beaver Dam when she was in the third grade and became a lifelong resident.

Pearl was married to Robert Limberg for 76 years and was blessed with five amazing children: Bobby, LouAnn, Darwin, Gary and Kathy. Her family, which has grown to include spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, wishes her much love as she celebrates this incredible milestone.

