Gladys Kastein of Waupun celebrates 101st birthday

Gladys Kastein turned 101 years old on Aug. 24. A resident of Christian Home & Rehabilitation Center in Waupun, she is an active centenarian who played horseshoes the morning of her birthday.

Kastein played baseball for the first time when she was 98 and participates in the exercise group at the home. Before the coronavirus pandemic, she enjoyed going out to eat with her family. She likes word games, hymn sing-a-longs, socials and reading; her favorite activities are coloring and putting together puzzles. Always a busy volunteer, Kastein is a former Sunday school teacher who currently cuts coupons for the American Legion Auxiliary to send to military bases.

She is a lifelong resident of the Waupun area, spending many years on farms.

Kastein said she never thought she’d live this long. When asked to recall what she felt was the best age to be, she said “Although it was a lot of work, the best years were when my children were little.” They didn’t travel much, but she found great pleasure in little trips with her kids such as going to the Milwaukee Zoo.

Since she didn’t get to shop much when she was younger, she enjoyed it as she got older. She made a point of saying her wedding dress in 1940 cost $16.90.

Her advice to everyone is something she lives daily, “Be nice to everybody.”

