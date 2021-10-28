Courtney and Alex Tomany of Mauston, are parents of a baby boy, Gavin Edwin Tomany, born Oct. 13, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are RJ and Ed Rogers of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Carrie and Dave Mauer of Mauston, and Michelle and Jeff Tomany of Gleason.

Kimberly Lehmann and Alec King of Wisconsin Dells, are the parents of a baby girl, Elaina Helen Deana King, born Oct. 15, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 4 pounds and 2 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Lesa Boynton and Craig Larson of Elroy, and Kevin Maggard of Reedsburg. Paternal grandparents are Sheryl King and Bob Grey of East Moline, Illinois, and Anthony King of Pottsville, Pennsylvania.