Jessica Rieflin and Joshua Karow of Adams are the parents of a baby girl, Beatrix Therese Karow, born July 11, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Veronica and Roland Rieflin of Stevens Point. Paternal grandparents are Beverly and Paul of Cambria.

Joslynn Pangborn is the mother of a baby boy, Jamison Robert Pangborn, born July 13, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 18 ½ inches. Maternal grandmother is Carrie Pangborn of Mauston. Paternal grandfather is Mike Downing of Wonewoc.

