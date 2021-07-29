Jessica Rieflin and Joshua Karow of Adams are the parents of a baby girl, Beatrix Therese Karow, born July 11, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Veronica and Roland Rieflin of Stevens Point. Paternal grandparents are Beverly and Paul of Cambria.