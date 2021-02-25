Kate and Anthony Ledvina of Necedah are the parents of a baby boy, Anthony Ledvina Jr., born Feb. 8, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 ¼ inches. Maternal grandmother is Denise Zurawski of Brooksville, Florida. Paternal grandfather is Larry Ledvina Sr. of Necedah.

Allison Walter and Matthew Katuzny of Mauston are the parents of a baby boy, Legend Thomas Kutuzny, born Feb. 9 at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 18 ½ inches. Maternal grandfather is Alvin Walter of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Lana and Phillip Kutuzny of Wisconsin Dells.