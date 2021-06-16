Jessica Wilkey and Michael Nemitz of Mauston, are the parents of a baby boy, Noah Dodge Nemitz, born May 28, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 6 pounds and measured 19 ¼ inches.

Ashley Rosa and Jacob Lee Weiland of Wisconsin Dells, are the parents of a baby girl, Anastasia Darlene Weiland, born June 1, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20 ¼ inches. Maternal grandparents are Carmen Rodriguez Santiago and William Rosa of Coamo, Puerto Rico. Paternal grandparents are Kathleen Engelman of Mauston, and Thomas Weiland of Winter Haven, Florida.