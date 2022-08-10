Summer Marefke and Wyatt Walker of New Lisbon, are the parents of a baby boy, Braxton Ray Marefke-Walker, born July 18, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20 inches.

Danielle and Ethan Klinker of Mauston, are the parents of a baby boy, Kaden Robert Klinker, born Aug. 3, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Dana and Dean Fitzgerald of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Lisa and Kevin Klinker of Mauston.

Theresa and Christopher May of Necedah, are the parents of a baby boy, Atticus Maximus May, born Aug. 3, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20 ¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are Michelle and Russell Manning of Necedah. Paternal grandparents are Anna Marie and William May of Necedah.

Paige Kolba and Alex Hadac of Lyndon Station, are the parents of a baby girl. Novalee was born August 4 at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19 ¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are Dawn and Matt Kolba of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Lori Hadac of Mauston, and Mike Hadac of Lyndon Station.