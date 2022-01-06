Katie Tannis and Bryan Rachas of Montello are the parents of a baby girl, Patricia Ann Marie Rachas, born Dec. 17, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandmother is Jennifer Tannis of Adams. Paternal grandparents are Amy White and Tod Rachas of Wisconsin Dells.