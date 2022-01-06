 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Katie Tannis and Bryan Rachas of Montello are the parents of a baby girl, Patricia Ann Marie Rachas, born Dec. 17, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandmother is Jennifer Tannis of Adams. Paternal grandparents are Amy White and Tod Rachas of Wisconsin Dells.

Jordan LaFrance and Travis Barnes of Mauston are the parents of a baby boy, Waylon Cooper-James Barnes, born Dec. 20, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 9 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Maryann and Byron LaFrance of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Lisa and Brad Barnes.

