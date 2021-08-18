 Skip to main content
Paige Marie Kraus and Scott Robert Schoenberg of Elroy are the parents of a baby boy, Elijah Scott Schoenberg, born July 26, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 18 inches. Maternal grandparents are Tina Ferber of Juneau, and Timothy Kraus of Milwaukee. Paternal grandparents are Karen and Randy Schoenberg of Oxford.

Heather Gurrath and Lucas Maki of Kendall are the parents of a baby girl, Veronica Jackie-Lynn Maki, born Aug. 2, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 inches. Maternal grandparents are Linda Mack of Sussex, and Ronald Gurrath of New Lisbon. Paternal grandparents are Helen and John Maki of Kendall.

