Haley and Mike Moore of Necedah are the parents of a baby girl, Memphis Crystal Moore, born June 4, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 18 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Joann and Thomas Malone of Necedah. Paternal grandparents are Susan and Robert Moore of Chicago, Illinois.

Maddie and Cameron Walker of Elroy are the parents of a baby girl, Coraline Mae Walker, born June 5, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Jennifer and Chad Westover of Wisconsin Rapids. Paternal grandparents are Vera and Duayne Walker of Lyndon Station.

Betsy and Cody Crawford of Lyndon Station are the parents of a baby girl, Kiley Kay Crawford, born June 10, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20 ¼ inches. Maternal grandparents are Gail and Bill Vinopal of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Shari and Les Crawford of Mauston.

Brittany and Andrew Nelson of Mauston are the parents of a baby boy, Hudson Hayes Nelson, born June 14, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Rachel and Terry Defiger of Mauston, and Dan Smith of Waupun. Paternal grandparents are Jody and Brian Nelson or Elroy.