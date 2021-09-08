 Skip to main content
BIRTHS
BIRTHS

Christina Jurkowski and Tony Owens of Lyndon Station, are the parents of a baby girl, Alida Jean Marie Owens, born Aug. 25, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 19 ¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are Pam and Tony Jurkowski, and Denell Hayes of Lyndon Station. Paternal grandmother is Patricia Owens of Mauston.

Brianna Lalk of Hillsboro, is the mother of a baby girl, Ariella June Sterba, born Aug. 26, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19 ¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are Kari and Ken Lalk of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Kathi and Roger Sterba of Hillsboro.

Victoria and Michael Klinsbiel of Mauston, are the parents of a baby boy, Michael Robert Klinsbiel III, born Aug. 28, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 19 inches. Maternal grandparents are Kathy and Mark Korson of South Tampa, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Victoria Pittman of Necedah and Michael Klinsbiel Sr. of Mauston.

