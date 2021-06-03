Hailey Miller of Adams is the mother of twin boys, born May 13, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. Liam Leggero weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19 ½ inches. Levi Leggero weighed 6 pounds and measured 19 inches. Maternal grandparents are Spring and Robert Miller of Adams.

Estrella Sanchez and Chad Garlock of Adams are the parents of a baby boy, Avery Ray Garlock, born May 16, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 18 ¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are Diane and Agustin Sanchez of Adams. Paternal grandparents are Mary and Larry Garlock of Adams.