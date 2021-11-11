 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIRTHS
BIRTH

BIRTHS

{{featured_button_text}}

Kylie and Lucas Watson of La Valle are the parents of a baby boy, Elijah Wayne Watson, born Oct. 26, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Jennifer and Todd Ebers of Campbell Hill, Illinois. Paternal grandparents are Leslie and Jeff Vansant of Percy, Illinois.

Kyrstin Skiff and Evan Robeson of Westby are the parents of a baby boy, Evan Robert Robeson, born Oct. 26, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19 ½ inches. Maternal grandmother is Jennifer Thelen of Viroqua. Paternal grandparents are Cheryl Ramquist and Stephen Robeson of Oxford.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News