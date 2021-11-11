Kylie and Lucas Watson of La Valle are the parents of a baby boy, Elijah Wayne Watson, born Oct. 26, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Jennifer and Todd Ebers of Campbell Hill, Illinois. Paternal grandparents are Leslie and Jeff Vansant of Percy, Illinois.
Kyrstin Skiff and Evan Robeson of Westby are the parents of a baby boy, Evan Robert Robeson, born Oct. 26, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19 ½ inches. Maternal grandmother is Jennifer Thelen of Viroqua. Paternal grandparents are Cheryl Ramquist and Stephen Robeson of Oxford.