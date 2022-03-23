Cassie and Jerome Leak of Mauston, are the parents of a baby boy, Kolt Bennett Leak, born March 8, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20¼ inches. Maternal grandparents are Tammy Windhorst of Beach Park, Illinois, and Jim Windhorst of Green Bay. Paternal grandparents are Angie and Brian Schaver of New Miner and Dennis Leak of Mauston.
Ashley and Brent Stratton of Adams, are the parents of a baby boy, Logan Stratton, born March 10, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Dawn and Shawn Looman of Grand Marsh. Paternal grandfather is Eugene Stratton of Adams.