Cassie and Jerome Leak of Mauston, are the parents of a baby boy, Kolt Bennett Leak, born March 8, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 20ΒΌ inches. Maternal grandparents are Tammy Windhorst of Beach Park, Illinois, and Jim Windhorst of Green Bay. Paternal grandparents are Angie and Brian Schaver of New Miner and Dennis Leak of Mauston.