BIRTH

BIRTHS

Lisa and Dakota Hensler of Montello, are the parents of twin baby girls born on May 19, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. Layla Love Hensler weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 18 ½ inches. Grace Kelli Hensler weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Kerri and Bradley Frisch of Pardeeville. Paternal grandparents are Trula and Lonn Hensler of Sun Prairie.

Amber and Tim Baggs of Arkdale, are the parents of a baby boy, Watson Alexander Baggs, born May 23, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Diane and Ivan Dunnum of Cashton. Paternal grandparents are Charlene and Tom Baggs of Arkdale.

