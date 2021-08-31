 Skip to main content
BIRTHS
Shelby and Charles Dehmlow of Friendship are the parents of a baby boy, Jace Charles Dehmlow, born Aug. 16, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Cheryl and Bill Wolf of Friendship. Paternal grandparents are Barb and Chuck Dehmlow of Adams.

Madison and Avery Scribner of Mauston are the parents of a baby girl, Eliza Louise Scribner, born Aug. 17, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 18 ¾ inches. Maternal grandparents are Jennifer Mootz and Heath Follen of Arkdale. Paternal grandparents are Sarah Phelps of Milwaukee and tony Scribner of Waunakee.

