 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIRTHS
BIRTH

BIRTHS

{{featured_button_text}}

Kelley Bass-Alderman and Joshua Sorenson of Mauston are the parents of a baby boy, Jacob Carl Sorenson, born March 9, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 21 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Sherry Alderman of Mauston and Rob Lecas of Adams. Paternal grandparents are Heather and Richard Sorenson of Mauston.

Alyssa and Daniel Holzberger of Necedah are the parents of a baby boy, Boston Lee Holzberger, born March 11, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 21 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Kari Lalk, and Jane and Ken Lalk of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Donna and Robert Resch of Mauston, and Kent Holzberger of Milwaukee.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News