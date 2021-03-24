Kelley Bass-Alderman and Joshua Sorenson of Mauston are the parents of a baby boy, Jacob Carl Sorenson, born March 9, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 21 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Sherry Alderman of Mauston and Rob Lecas of Adams. Paternal grandparents are Heather and Richard Sorenson of Mauston.

Alyssa and Daniel Holzberger of Necedah are the parents of a baby boy, Boston Lee Holzberger, born March 11, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 21 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Kari Lalk, and Jane and Ken Lalk of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Donna and Robert Resch of Mauston, and Kent Holzberger of Milwaukee.