BIRTHS

Jackie Amora Larson and Dennis Duane Jr. of Camp Douglas are the parents of a baby boy, David Duane Larson, born March 15, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches.

Alli Francke and Daniel Domenech Jr. of Necedah are the parents of a baby boy, Baker Ray Domenech, born March 24, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19 ¼ inches. Maternal grandparents are Linda and Rodger Francke of Necedah. Paternal grandmother is Kelly Mathews of Mauston.

