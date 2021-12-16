Katherine and Hans Simonson of Wilton are the parents of a baby boy, Sawyer Hans Simonson, born Nov. 22, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 8 pounds and measured 20 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Nadine and Nick Polashek of Tomah. Paternal grandparents are Rhonda and Arlen Simonson of Wilton.