 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIRTHS
BIRTH

BIRTHS

{{featured_button_text}}

Stephanie Strzempa and Joshua Madsen of Arkdale are the parents of a baby girl, Aubree Rain Madsen, born June 8, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 inches. Paternal grandfather is Tim Madsen of Adams.

Alyssa Harmon of Elroy is the mother of a baby girl, Aerith Brielle Harmon, born June 14, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 19 inches. Maternal grandparents are Jessica and Jered Harmon of Mauston. Paternal grandmother is Caroline Gunzburg of Tomah.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Celebrations

BIRTHS

Haley and Mike Moore of Necedah are the parents of a baby girl, Memphis Crystal Moore, born June 4, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Maus…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News