Stephanie Strzempa and Joshua Madsen of Arkdale are the parents of a baby girl, Aubree Rain Madsen, born June 8, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 20 inches. Paternal grandfather is Tim Madsen of Adams.

Alyssa Harmon of Elroy is the mother of a baby girl, Aerith Brielle Harmon, born June 14, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 19 inches. Maternal grandparents are Jessica and Jered Harmon of Mauston. Paternal grandmother is Caroline Gunzburg of Tomah.