Adeline Giddings of Tomah is the mother of a baby girl, Charlotte Ann Giddings, born Jan. 26, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Sunshine and Gary Miller of Tomah. 

Carla and Bruce Robison of New Lisbon are the parents of a baby boy, Huxley Robison, born Jan. 27, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 9 pounds and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Robin and Dale Whitehead of Pewaukee. Paternal grandparents are Jennifer and Billy Sarnow of Mauston.

