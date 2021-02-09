Adeline Giddings of Tomah is the mother of a baby girl, Charlotte Ann Giddings, born Jan. 26, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Sunshine and Gary Miller of Tomah.

Carla and Bruce Robison of New Lisbon are the parents of a baby boy, Huxley Robison, born Jan. 27, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 9 pounds and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Robin and Dale Whitehead of Pewaukee. Paternal grandparents are Jennifer and Billy Sarnow of Mauston.