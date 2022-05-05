 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIRTH

BIRTHS

Angelina Huffman-Bires and Brett Muller of Hillsboro, are the parents of a baby boy, Christian James Huffman-Muller, born April 28, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 ¼ inches. Maternal grandparents are Sarah Bires of Madison and Mike Huffman of Reedsburg. Paternal grandparents are Linda Banker and James Mueller of Hillsboro.

Jordan Jensen and Matthew Laridaen of Mauston are the parents of a baby girl, Ellie Mae Laridaen, born April 28, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 19 inches. Maternal grandmother is Lynn Jensen of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Denise and Dave Laridaen of Mauston.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BIRTH: Cooper Lee Gaul

Amber and Matthew Gaul of Mauston, are the parents of a baby boy, Cooper Lee Gaul, born April 5, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News