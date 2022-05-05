Angelina Huffman-Bires and Brett Muller of Hillsboro, are the parents of a baby boy, Christian James Huffman-Muller, born April 28, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 ¼ inches. Maternal grandparents are Sarah Bires of Madison and Mike Huffman of Reedsburg. Paternal grandparents are Linda Banker and James Mueller of Hillsboro.