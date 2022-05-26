Courtney and Casey Ladron of Elroy, are the parents of a baby boy, Jace Hunter Ladron, born May 10, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Raquel and Kevin Lindslad of Fond Du Lac. Paternal grandmother is Barb Ladron of Mauston.

Breanna Kaske and Kyle Portzen of Mauston, are the parents of a baby girl, Avery Portzen, born May 13, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20 inches.

Carolyn ad David Stone of Necedah are the parents of a baby girl, Maddie Rose Stone, born May 14, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 18 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Terry and Don Brown of Necedah. Paternal grandparents are Kelli and Joseph Stone of Adams.