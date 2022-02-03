Andrea and Christopher Bires of Necedah, are the parents of a baby boy, Tarcisius James Bires, born Jan. 19, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are the late Penny and Jim Sauter of Necedah. Paternal grandparents are Deb and Jim Bires of Mauston.
Sarah Schlaegel and Jeffery Morrison of Mauston, are the parents of a baby girl, Lilliana Skye Morrison, born Jan. 19, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Sandra Tippins of Mauston and Charles Schlaegel of Wareham, Massachusetts.