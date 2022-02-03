Andrea and Christopher Bires of Necedah, are the parents of a baby boy, Tarcisius James Bires, born Jan. 19, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are the late Penny and Jim Sauter of Necedah. Paternal grandparents are Deb and Jim Bires of Mauston.