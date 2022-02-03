 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BIRTH

BIRTHS

Andrea and Christopher Bires of Necedah, are the parents of a baby boy, Tarcisius James Bires, born Jan. 19, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are the late Penny and Jim Sauter of Necedah. Paternal grandparents are Deb and Jim Bires of Mauston.

Sarah Schlaegel and Jeffery Morrison of Mauston, are the parents of a baby girl, Lilliana Skye Morrison, born Jan. 19, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandparents are Sandra Tippins of Mauston and Charles Schlaegel of Wareham, Massachusetts.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News