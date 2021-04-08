 Skip to main content
Kristie and Jake Edgerton of Mauston are the parents of a baby boy, Finnley Wade Edgerton, born March 22, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Mary and Greg Westra of Mauston. Paternal grandparents are Carol and Gus Edgerton of Mauston.

Marah and Matthew Peterson of Arkdale are the parents of a baby boy, Levi Joseph Peterson, born March 23, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 19 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Julie and Joseph Alexander of Stoughton. Paternal grandparents are Danna and Steve Peterson of Arkdale.

