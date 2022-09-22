Ashley Gebhardt and Tristan Glass of Kendall, are the parents of a baby boy, Westen Lane Glass, born Sept. 11, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds and measured 20 inches. Maternal grandmother is Brandy Miller of New Lisbon. Paternal grandparents are Linda and Gary Rood of Ontario.
Anastasia Herrmann and Jay Weiss of Mauston, are the parents of a baby boy, Barrett John Weiss, born Sept. 13, 2022, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 18 ½ inches.