BIRTHS
BIRTH

BIRTHS

Addie and Alex Williams of Arkdale are the parents of a baby boy, Franklin Michael Williams, born March 26, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20 ½ inches. Maternal grandparents are Heather Closser and Michael Majusiak. Paternal grandparents are Becky and Larry Williams.

Danielle and Ethan Benson of Hustler are the parents of a baby boy, Bridger Leo Benson, born March 29, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 21 inches. Maternal grandparents are Cathy Jo and Daniel Berry of New Lisbon. Paternal grandparents are Brenda and Lynn Benson of Camp Douglas.

