Ashley Yuenger and Joseph Hodkiewicz

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matthew and Tammy Yuenger of Beaver Dam are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Ashley Susan, to Joseph Jon Hodkiewicz, son of Jon and Kim Hodkiewicz of Oxford.

Ashley Yuenger is a 2014 graduate of Dodgeland High School. In May 2018, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in human social services and psychology from Wisconsin Lutheran College. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in social work from Aurora University and plans to graduate in May 2021. The future bride is employed at Rogers Behavioral Health as an intake specialist/program coordinator.

Joseph Hodkiewicz is a 2011 graduate of Burlington High School. In May 2015, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Wisconsin Lutheran College. The future groom is employed at Zywave as an implementation consultant.

Ashley is the granddaughter of Dennis and Susan Kohn and David and Sharon Yuenger.

Joseph is the grandson of the late Willard and Iris Fohr and the late Alvin Hodkiewicz and Mary Hodkiewicz.

A Nov. 6, 2020 wedding is being planned.