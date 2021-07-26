 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GENERATION: Currys celebrate 5 generations
0 Comments
GENERATIONS

GENERATION: Currys celebrate 5 generations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Currys celebrate 5 generations

Dorothy Downie of Baraboo, great-great-grandmother, 99 on July 28, holds Evangeline Kimberly Curry, Baraboo. "Eevee" was born June 21 in Sheboygan to Alexander and Leah Curry. Standing, from left, Judy Harding, Baraboo, great-grandmother; Kimberly Curry, Wisconsin Dells, grandmother; Alexander Curry, Baraboo, father.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Celebrations

BIRTHS

Shanda and Cody Sletten of New Lisbon are the parents of a baby girl, ShyAnna Bonnie Sletten, born June 30, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News