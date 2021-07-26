GENERATION: Currys celebrate 5 generations

Dorothy Downie of Baraboo, great-great-grandmother, 99 on July 28, holds Evangeline Kimberly Curry, Baraboo. "Eevee" was born June 21 in Sheboygan to Alexander and Leah Curry. Standing, from left, Judy Harding, Baraboo, great-grandmother; Kimberly Curry, Wisconsin Dells, grandmother; Alexander Curry, Baraboo, father.