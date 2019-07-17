Four generations of the Thalacker family came together on July 2 at Bob’s Barber Shop in Portage. The shop is owned by Portage resident and great-grandfather Bob, holding his great-grandson, Jaxon; with grandfather, Corey Thalacker, and grandson Mitch Thalacker standing, all of Wisconsin Dells.
