Five generations of women in the Leistico family gathered Dec. 29 at St. John’s Lutheran Church-Lowell Campus for the baptism of Kenzley Beal. Pictured in front is great-great-grandmother Doris Leistico holding baby Kenzley. In back, from left, are grandmother Tammy Yuenger, great-grandmother Susan Kohn, mother Taylor Beal and godmother Ashley Yuenger.